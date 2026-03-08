Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Someone in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters respond to residential fire in Montgomery County
- Troopers searching for suspect after chase in Clark County
- 1 person hospitalized after being struck by car
The winning numbers were 17, 18, 30, 50, 68, and the Powerball was 24.
No one won the $35 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Monday, March 9, with an estimated jackpot of $46 million.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group