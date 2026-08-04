Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 8, 30, 41, 48, 54, and the Powerball was 4.

The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $748 million jackpot.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with an estimated jackpot of $786 million.

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