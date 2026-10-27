Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
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One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 18, 26, 49, 50, 54, and the Powerball was 1.
The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.
No one won the $687 million jackpot.
The next drawing is on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with an estimated jackpot of $716 million.
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