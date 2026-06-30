Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 10, 14, 41, 53, 59, and the Powerball was 3.

The exact location where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $360 million jackpot.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, July 1, with an estimated jackpot of $375 million.

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