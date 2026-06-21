Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Ohio convenience store

Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Ohio convenience store

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $100K was sold at an Ohio convenience store.

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One person won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier in Saturday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 16, 20, 44, 48, 50, and the Powerball was 15.

The powerplay multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at a Shop N Go in Bedford Heights, Ohio.

No one won the $302 million jackpot. The next drawing is on Monday, June 22, with an estimated jackpot of $312 million.

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