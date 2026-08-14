Chick-fil-A eyeing former Frisch’s site for new Xenia location

Chick-fil-A eyeing former Frisch's site for new Xenia location

XENIA — A Chick-fil-A is one step closer to coming to Xenia.

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Xenia City Planner Brian Forschner confirmed the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved an Alternative Equivalent Review for the fast food chain.

The review is a waiver of some of the city’s architectural standards. Forschner added that it meant the façade design was approved.

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News Center 7 obtained the application for the review, which reveals that developers want to put the Chick-fil-A at the former Frisch’s site on W. Main Street.

The design would include a drive-thru, two freestanding canopies, a refuse enclosure, a patio, and a playground, according to the application.

Forschner said the next steps for the applicants are to prepare a complete set of building and site plans and submit them to the city staff for review and approval.

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