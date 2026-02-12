Chick-fil-A to temporarily close Miami County location due to expansion

TROY — A popular chicken restaurant has announced it will be temporarily closed while expanding its Miami County location.

Chick-fil-A said in a social media post that it is “remodeling and expanding” its restaurant on W. Main Street.

It has broken through into the former AT&T space, which means “more room. More comfort. More Chick-fil-A love,” according to the post.

The restaurant will be closed starting on March 1 during construction.

They stated it is part of their plan to be back “bigger and better than ever.”

