Child, Good Samaritan saved in water rescue over Great Miami River

DAYTON — Dayton Fire crews were deployed to a bridge for a water rescue over the Great Miami River.
The Swift Water Rescue Technicians were deployed to the Main Street Bridge, near the 100 block of E Monument Avenue, around 7:18 p.m., according to a social media post.
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The team was able to rescue a child in distress, and a Good Samaritan who jumped in to help the child.
Rescue swimmers were able to help both victims to shore.
We will continue to follow this story.
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