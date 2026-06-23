Child hit by vehicle in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A child was hit by a vehicle and hurt in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.

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The crash was reported in the 600 block of Vale Road in Springfield Township around 2:35 p.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

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A state trooper on the scene told News Center 7 that an 8-year-old boy was hit while chasing after a ball.

A medical helicopter was called to meet a medic at a nearby hospital to transport the child, the dispatcher confirmed.

The trooper at the scene said the boy was expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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