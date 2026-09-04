Child hospitalized after jumping out of moving vehicle

CINCINNATI — A child was hospitalized after jumping out of a moving vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene on Ronald Reagan Highway near Winton Road around 1:20 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

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When crews arrived on the scene, they learned that a child had jumped from the rear seat of the vehicle.

The child was found unresponsive on the side of the roadway, according to police.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time. The child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by Springfield Township medics.

Eastbound lanes were shut down on Ronald Regan Highway and were reopened around 3:42 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation. Witnesses who saw the incident are encouraged to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

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