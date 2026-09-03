Child reportedly hit by vehicle in Shelby County

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ANNA — A child was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Shelby County.

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The crash was reported Thursday afternoon near the intersection of N. Linden Avenue and E. Main Street, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

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A medical helicopter was initially called, but later cancelled.

The dispatcher said an ambulance was transporting the child to a nearby hospital.

Several crews, including Anna Police and Fire, were at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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