Child reportedly hit by vehicle in Shelby County

ANNA — A child was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Shelby County.
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The crash was reported Thursday afternoon near the intersection of N. Linden Avenue and E. Main Street, according to a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.
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A medical helicopter was initially called, but later cancelled.
The dispatcher said an ambulance was transporting the child to a nearby hospital.
Several crews, including Anna Police and Fire, were at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
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