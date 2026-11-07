Chilly temperatures are back in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Temperatures remaining at or below average this weekend plus I’m watching when our next system arrives. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

It not only feels like fall but looks like it too for this Saturday. Most of the day is only in the 40s. Sunday morning starts downright cold in the low 30s with frost expected for many.

Chilly temperatures this weekend for the Miami Valley

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Chilly temperatures this weekend for the Miami Valley

Temperatures do shift above average heading into early next week with sunshine. Tuesday will be the warmest with highs back in the mid 60s by then, but it’s brief.

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Chilly temperatures this weekend for the Miami Valley

This next system is likely to impact us late next week. It is going to bring more rain and showers, but also it is going to bring more chilly air with highs possibly in the 40s!

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