A chilly weekend ahead before temperatures warm back up

A chilly weekend then a warm up in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Temperatures stay chilly and below average this weekend, then high pressure will begin to warm us up. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

It’s not the brightest weekend ahead. Clouds will be back in place this Saturday afternoon and through most of our Sunday. Temperatures stay chilly in the morning and the afternoons only in the 40s.

A chilly weekend then a warm up in the Miami Valley

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There’s a slight breeze out of the northwest, which could bring a stray shower or sprinkle Saturday afternoon. Virtually all of us will remain dry. Then rain chances fall off as high pressure moves in.

A chilly weekend then a warm up in the Miami Valley

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That high pressure will change our wind direction out of the south. That means the 60s are coming back by the end of the week!

A chilly weekend then a warm up in the Miami Valley

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