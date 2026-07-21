Chinese restaurant chain opens new location in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local Chinese restaurant chain has opened a new location in Montgomery County.

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China Cottage opened its new location at 6844 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights on Monday.

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The restaurant features China Cottage favorites, as well as a new Boba Tea bar.

Owners thanked patrons who came out on their opening day.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to dine with us or ordered carryout at our new location! We truly appreciate your support and your patience as we continue fine-tuning our systems so we can provide the delicious food and great service you deserve,” they wrote in a social media post.

The Huber Heights location is the fourth location in Montgomery County. There are also China Cottage restaurants in Centerville, Kettering, and Trotwood.

More information on China Cottage can be found here.

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