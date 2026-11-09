Chipotle opens in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A new Chipotle location is now opening in Miami County.
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The location at 952 W. Main Street in Tipp City officially opened today, City Manager Eric Mack confirmed.
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The fast-casual restaurant is located at the former site of Burger King in Tipp City.
An official ribbon-cutting will be scheduled for a later date.
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