Chris Brown, Usher concert to be held in Cincinnati canceled

CINCINNATI — An R&B concert scheduled in Cincinnati has been canceled.

Ticketmaster shared that the R&B Tour featuring Usher and Chris Brown, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24. was canceled.

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The event was scheduled to be held at Paycor Stadium and was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m.

Issues will be refunded on tickets to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

Refunds should appear on your account within 14-21 days.

For those who had their tickets transferred, the refund will go to the original buyer who purchased the ticket.

At this time, it is unclear why the event was canceled.

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