Cincinnati father accused of killing 3-week-old daughter

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati father has been accused of killing his 3-week-old daughter.

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Christopher Evans, 34, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, felonious assault, and child endangerment, according to our news partners at WCPO.

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Cincinnati police responded to reports of an unresponsive child in the Kennedy Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

The child, 24-day-old Naomi Evans, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where she died the next day.

Police did not initially specify what type of injuries she had, WCPO reported.

Evans was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he remains.

The case remains under investigation.

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