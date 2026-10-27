Cincinnati health professional arrested for sexual battery

CINCINNATI — A man is facing charges connected to an investigation into reports of inappropriate conduct by a health professional in Cincinnati.

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Willie Hill, 35, has been charged with sexual battery and voyeurism, our news partners at WCPO report.

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On Monday, Cincinnati police received reports of inappropriate contact with victims by a health professional.

Court documents obtained by WCPO revealed that at least one of the allegations stemmed from Glenwood Behavioral Health Hospital.

The allegations range from inappropriately touching female victims to spying on them while showering.

Court records showed that Hill had “supervisory authority” over the victims.

Hill was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Tuesday, online jail records confirm.

The case remains under investigation.

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