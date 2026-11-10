Cincinnati Reds first baseman wins National League Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart was named the 2026 Rookie of the Year.

Major League Baseball and the national chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) announced on Monday night that Stewart was selected, according to a spokesperson.

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He beat out his fellow finalists, JJ Wetherholt and Carson Benge, to become Cincinnati’s ninth-ever recipient.

Stewart was also recognized as a National League All-Star during his first full season at the Major League level with 32 home runs, 25 doubles, and 112 RBI while appearing in each of the Reds’ 162 games.

He also became the 14th Major League rookie to produce at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI in a season since 1920, when RBI became an official statistic.

Stewart is also Cincinnati’s fourth rookie since 1920 to lead the team in both home runs and RBI, joining Spencer Steer (2023), Grady Hatton (1946), and Ival Goodman (1935).

The first baseman was selected by the Reds in the 32nd overall selection of the 2022 MLB Draft.

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