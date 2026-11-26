CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have re-signed their starting catcher.
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Tyler Stephenson agreed to a two-year contract through the 2028 season with a player option for 2029, according to Reds general manager Nick Krall.
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He hit .241 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 130 games last season.
Stephenson was also second among big-league catchers with 93 successful ABS challenges in 2026.
He is the longest-tenured player on the Reds’ active roster.
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