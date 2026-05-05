Cincinnati Reds rookie earns NL monthly honor

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds rookie has been honored for his play to start the 2026 season.
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Sal Stewart was named NL Rookie of the Month for April.
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He finished the month with 15 extra-base hits, including nine home runs, with 29 RBIs.
Stewart also has a .570 slugging percentage.
He snapped a 0-19 slump with a single in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs.
The Reds fell, 5-4, on a walk-off home run by Michael Conforto.
Cincinnati will look to end a four-game losing streak when they play the Cubs at Wrigley Field tonight at 7:40 p.m.
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