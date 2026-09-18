Cincinnati Zoo mourns death of cougar

CINCINNATI — A local zoo is mourning the death of a beloved cougar.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden posted on Facebook on Wednesday about the death of Joseph, the cougar.

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Joseph was one of two cougars at the zoo. His brother, Tecumseh, is the other cougar at the zoo.

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He passed away on Tuesday at almost 16-years-old.

Joseph’s keepers at the zoo posted heartfelt words about the cougar on the organization’s website.

Keeper Amber Leuenberger said in part:

It is extremely difficult to put into words who Joey was and what he meant to us. He was stoic and handsome, stubborn and smart, patient and loving, and he was everything to Tec.

Keeper Danielle Holste said in part:

Joey was the best boy. I’ve worked with him and his brother, Tec, for my entire career. He was arguably too smart for his own good and annoyingly stubborn, but he was just as silly and unmistakably loving to those who earned it.

You can read their full statements HERE.

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