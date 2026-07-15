Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable update on new baby gorilla

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo shared an adorable update on their new baby gorilla, Mboka Jo.
He is almost 10 months old and is already starting to practice beating his chest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Thick smoke from Beavercreek house fire forces people to stay inside their homes
- Local cinema closed today due to electrical utility work
- Storm chances increasing for the weekend
As a baby, this display is just for fun, but when he grows up, chest beats will be the way he shows everyone he’s the boss.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]