CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new addition late Monday night!
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The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens shared on social media that Tessa, their 19-year-old giraffe, gave birth just before midnight on Monday.
This is Tessa’s fifth calf, according to the zoo.
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“Tessa the giraffe had her baby right before midnight on November 16! Mom & baby are doing well!” the zoo said in its post.
News Center previously reported that Tessa was initially expected to give birth in October.
The tower, which is a group of giraffes, at Giraffe Ridge includes Tessa, five-year-old father Zeke, Zoey, and half-brother Fennessy.
The zoo has shared a live stream on its YouTube channel for people to follow along.
The zoo added that it will release details on how people can help name the baby at a later date.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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