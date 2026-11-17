CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new addition late Monday night!

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The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens shared on social media that Tessa, their 19-year-old giraffe, gave birth just before midnight on Monday.

This is Tessa’s fifth calf, according to the zoo.

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“Tessa the giraffe had her baby right before midnight on November 16! Mom & baby are doing well!” the zoo said in its post.

News Center previously reported that Tessa was initially expected to give birth in October.

The tower, which is a group of giraffes, at Giraffe Ridge includes Tessa, five-year-old father Zeke, Zoey, and half-brother Fennessy.

The zoo has shared a live stream on its YouTube channel for people to follow along.

The zoo added that it will release details on how people can help name the baby at a later date.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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