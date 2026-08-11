Citizens call it ‘a great thing’ after city council approves ‘Beaver’ as official symbol

It is official. “The beaver” is now a local city’s official historic symbol.

‘A great thing;’ Local city comes together as council names ‘Beaver’ as official mascot

BEAVERCREEK — It is official. “The beaver” is now a local city’s official historic symbol.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Beavercreek City Council approved the measure at Monday’s meeting.

But they kept saying this had nothing to do with Buc-ee’s accusing Beaver’s Mini Mart of trademark infringement.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler said that Beavercreek’s mayor, Don Adams, did not realize until last week that the city never made this move official.

On Monday, the city council made it clear. The beaver is a sign of community pride.

“Everything about this community is about the beaver,” said Paul Otten, Beavercreek City Schools superintendent.

You can expect to see many beavers in a city called Beavercreek.

The city unanimously approved a resolution affirming the beaver is not just a marketing device.

“The beaver has been the symbol of Beavercreek for 200 years,” said Mayor Adams.

He said that 50 businesses and organizations use a beaver in some form in their logo.

“Being able to be a part of passing that resolution, I think, is a great thing for me, just as a lifelong, basically not a lifelong but a long-time resident of Beavercreek,” said Mayor Adams.

“Together we honor our past, celebrate our present and look confidently toward our future,” the city council said.

Otten spoke at the meeting on behalf of the Beavercreek High School mascot.

“I applaud the city council because one of the mascots that we were years ago was the battling Beavers. So, we’re always going to battle,” he said.

Since then, thousands showed support for the small businesses and the beavers of Beavercreek.

“I think what’s been the best part about this whole thing is really watching this community rally around a small business that has always been there,” said Otten.

The superintendent told Butler that he is not worried about Buc-ee’s filing a lawsuit over the school district’s mascot.

News Center 7 has been following the federal lawsuit Buc-ee’s filed against Beaver’s Mini-Mart in Beavercreek. The lawsuit alleges the convenience store’s mascot is too similar to the Buc-ee’s mascot.

The City confirmed to News Center 7 in a statement on Wednesday that the resolution is not related to the lawsuit.

“The resolution is not associated with the federal trademark lawsuit between Buc-ee’s and Beaver’s Mini Mart. That lawsuit is a private legal matter currently before the courts, and the city cannot take a position on pending litigation. The purpose of the resolution is to affirm the beaver’s longstanding role in the City of Beavercreek’s history, heritage, and community identity. The resolution reflects City Council’s recognition of the historical significance of the beaver to our community. The City of Beavercreek supports its local business community and hopes the parties are able to reach a reasonable resolution.”

— City of Beavercreek spokesperson

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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