City announces new McDonald’s location

CARLISLE — Construction is set to begin soon on a new McDonald’s location in Carlisle.
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The restaurant will be located near Dairy Queen on Central Avenue.
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Construction is expected to take around three months to complete, according to the city.
During this time, residents may notice construction activity and occasional impacts in the area.
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