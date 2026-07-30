City considers closing ice arena in new 10-year parks and recreation master plan

The City of Kettering is considering a proposal to close its ice arena as part of a draft 10-year master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.

KETTERING — The City of Kettering is considering a proposal to close its ice arena as part of a draft 10-year master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The draft plan, which was informed by community surveys, must receive approval from the City Commission before it can be implemented.

According to department officials, the proposal to close the arena stems from the high costs associated with its aging infrastructure.

TRENDING STORIES:

The draft master plan instead prioritizes improvements to the Fraze Pavilion, fitness facilities and aquatic centers.

Bill Tschirhart, Kettering Parks and Recreation director, said the city must decide between making a major investment in the arena or closing the facility permanently.

“It’s really just the systems in that facility have come to the end of their useful life,” Tschirhart said. “And it’s time to either make a significant investment in replacing those items or sunsetting the ice arena.”

He noted that during the assessment process, “the ice arena was not the highest priority” among the various projects identified by the city.

Some community members have voiced strong opposition to the potential closure, citing the arena’s importance to local families.

Kate Wisecup said her children learned to ice skate at the rink.

“It’s part of why we moved here. We love living so close to it,” Wisecup said.

Other residents expressed support for the city’s shift toward other recreation amenities.

Marcy Plackey said she believes the master plan is a positive step.

“I think it sounds like a great idea,” Plackey said. “I don’t know personally how often the ice rink gets used. I mean, I can’t think of anyone I know that goes there regularly.”

Dave Placke said he prefers seeing municipal funds directed toward neighborhood parks and the pavilion.

“I like seeing them put more effort and money into our park systems because it only helps the values of our homes and the neighborhoods and our children grow up here using them,” Placke said.

The community is invited to voice their opinions at upcoming public open houses. They will take place next Wednesday at the Lathrem Senior Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The feedback collected will be considered before the plan is submitted to the Kettering City Commission for final approval and implementation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]