City council approves ordinance to ban homeless camps in Troy

TROY — The city council approved an ordinance to ban homeless camps in Troy.
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The Troy City Council voted eight to one in favor of the ban.
It also bans sleeping in certain public spaces.
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The decision comes after weeks of debate in Troy.
“We have a responsibility to the residents who need to use these public spaces, and we also seriously need to consider what happens to someone when they have nowhere else to go,” a city council member said on Monday.
The ordinance requires police to make a reasonable effort to connect a homeless person with available shelters or services before citing people.
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