City council approves ordinance to ban homeless camps in Troy

City of Troy approves ordinance to ban homeless camps The Troy City Council has approved an ordinance to ban homeless camps in the city.
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

TROY — The city council approved an ordinance to ban homeless camps in Troy.

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The Troy City Council voted eight to one in favor of the ban.

It also bans sleeping in certain public spaces.

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The decision comes after weeks of debate in Troy.

“We have a responsibility to the residents who need to use these public spaces, and we also seriously need to consider what happens to someone when they have nowhere else to go,” a city council member said on Monday.

The ordinance requires police to make a reasonable effort to connect a homeless person with available shelters or services before citing people.

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