City council approves report to support parks, recreation plan in Troy

City council approves report to support plan to improve Troy’s parks

TROY — A local city council has approved a report supporting its parks and recreation plan.

It greenlights a report from the recreation and parks committee to support Phase I of Troy’s Park and Recreation Master plan, according to a Troy City Council spokesperson.

The report recommends new designs for the Duke Park renovation.

Duke Park is Troy’s busiest park.

Some options include adding baseball and softball diamonds, soccer and football fields, and building new restrooms, concessions, and storage facilities, the spokesperson said.

They also want to improve how drivers enter and exit the park.

The city council recommends new access to the park.

They hope this will make it easier for drivers and pedestrians.

