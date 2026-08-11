City council swears in new Huber Heights police chief

Mike Lang, the new Huber Heights Police chief, has officially been sworn in.

HUBER HEIGHTS — The new Huber Heights Police chief has officially been sworn in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mike Lang was sworn in at the Huber Heights City Council meeting on Monday.

He takes over for retiring police chief Mark Lightner, as previously reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lang served as Englewood Police Chief before retiring in 2024.

“We work with an amazing bunch of people, and I’m incredibly excited to be a part of this organization and to see where we go,” he said. “Huber Heights is an awesome city, and I could not be more happy being here.

Lang told News Center 7’s James Brown that he has been busy asking staff many questions and trying to understand all of the department’s different systems.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]