City covers all Flock cameras amid data sharing investigation

New bill would regulate Flock license plate cameras across WA

DAYTON — City leaders have made another big change to Flock cameras in Dayton.

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The move comes after city leaders shut down all 37 cameras amid an internal investigation.

>>RELATED: ‘Disappointing;’ City of Dayton suspends Flock camera program amid data sharing investigation

They were deactivated after leaders learned that their use by police was not within the commission-approved guidelines.

The Flock cameras are located downtown and in three other Dayton neighborhoods.

Many people said they believe the cameras were still somehow capturing video, so city workers put bags over them.

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“I’d like to ask for an immediate removal of the cameras and for the contracts to be canceled as possible,” Karen Goodall said at a recent city commission meeting.

Many speakers at recent commission meetings have expressed concerns over Flock cameras around the city.

Their voices grew louder after Dayton police announced that they discovered a higher level of data sharing.

Despite city leaders deactivating all of the cameras across four neighborhoods, it still didn’t reassure everyone.

“It’s disheartening to see them still recording as you drive by, knowing this has happened,” Goodall said.

The city decided to cover the cameras, hoping it would be a temporary fix.

News Center 7 crews saw a camera at Hoover Avenue and N Gettysburg Avenue in the Westwood neighborhood with a bag over it.

The same held for a camera at Hoover Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue.

Two other cameras along Xenia Avenue in the Twin Towers neighborhood are also bagged.

The city said all 37 cameras are covered.

“And so my hope is that within the next couple weeks, we’re able to build that trust, to have the necessary conversations,” Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said.

Turner-Sloss said she understands the community’s mistrust.

“And collectively, we have made a decision for the cameras to, in fact, to be removed and for them to come down,” Turner-Sloss said.

The commission is working with the City Law Department to make sure they can contractually pull the cameras down.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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