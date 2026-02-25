City of Dayton to launch pilot phase for Issue 6 Home Repair Program next month

DAYTON — The City of Dayton will launch the pilot phase of an initiative aimed at helping moderate-income homeowners complete critical exterior home repairs through forgivable loans.

The initiative, called the Issue 6 Home Repair Removing Loan Program, has a goal of preserving housing quality and stabilizing neighborhoods.

The program is funded by the voter-approved Issue 6 income tax renewal, known as Your Dollars, Your Neighborhood. It is designed to assist homeowners who earn too much to qualify for federal assistance but still face significant costs for property maintenance.

The pilot phase will focus on four neighborhoods with documented housing needs and ongoing stabilization investments. Those neighborhoods are Fairview, Dayton View Triangle, Madden Hills, and Wolf Creek.

Eligibility is limited to residents who receive targeted outreach through door hangers. These notifications will serve as an official invitation to apply and will include details regarding the application timeline, required documentation, and selection criteria. Receiving a door hanger does not guarantee that a project will receive funding. Applications will only be accepted during specific announced windows after outreach is complete.

To qualify for the program, participants must own and occupy a single-family home within the targeted neighborhoods. The property must have exterior repair needs that were previously documented in the City of Dayton’s 2025 Housing Conditions Survey. Homeowners are also required to be current on property taxes or on an approved payment plan and must maintain active homeowner’s insurance.

Financial eligibility is based on the Area Median Income (AMI). Household income must fall between 80% and 120% of the AMI to qualify for the Issue 6 program.

The City of Dayton will provide a 2:1 match for construction, contributing $2 for every $1 invested by the homeowner. These funds are restricted to structural and exterior improvements.

Approximately 20 exterior repair projects will move into the construction or pre-construction phase during the pilot. The City of Dayton plans to evaluate the results of this initial phase before expanding the program in 2027.

