City employee killed in crash involving Ohio Metro bus

CINCINNATI — A City of Cincinnati employee died after a crash involving a Metro bus on Thursday.

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The three-vehicle crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. on State Route 562, otherwise known as the Norwood Lateral Expressway, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said a City of Cincinnati maintenance pickup truck with an attached trailer was going west on SR 562. Three employees were working on a traffic project.

A Metro bus was also going west on SR 562 when it hit the truck and pushed it forward into the trailer of another pickup truck, WCPO reported.

One of the City employees, who hasn’t been identified at this time, was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The bus driver was also transported to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment.

City Manager Sheryl Long released a statement to WCPO about the crash, saying she and her colleagues are “heartbroken.”

“I often refer to City staff as ‘Team Cincy’ because we are not just coworkers, we are family; and today we lost one of our own. We are focused on providing support to staff grappling with this sudden and shocking loss and will continue to work with local authorities as the investigation continues. Please join me in praying for all involved,” Long said in part.

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