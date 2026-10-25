City forces residents to leave apartment due to unsafe conditions in Dayton

DAYTON — People were told to pack and leave after the city of Dayton inspected their apartment building.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett spoke with residents. Some don’t know where they will go tonight after the city said their apartment was not safe. LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

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A man told our news crew that he developed a community at the Troy Street Apartments. He does not agree with people being put out but added that issues need to be addressed.

“So, I feel like it just really needs some renovations, really bad,” said Jeffrey Kessman.

He told our news crew that he’s had problems with bugs, water, and electrical issues while living in the Troy Street Apartments.

“Sometimes if I would use my microwave and then turn on my TV, my whole breaker would pop,” said Kessman. “If I would just have my TV on for a certain period of time, the breaker would pop.”

The City of Dayton said that there were several structural, electrical, fire safety, and occupancy concerns found during a previous inspection.

The property owners were given a nuisance order and a deadline to fix the problems.

That deadline passed, and the city housing and inspections requested a warrant.

Corbett spoke to the Troy Street Apartments property manager on Saturday.

“We had 90 days to start doing something. We did. There was no real communication between the city and ourselves regarding progress,” said John Desmond, property manager.

The city said that inspectors and Dayton Police searched the buildings two days ago. They found significant life safety hazards. The residents had to leave.

Desmond said that he was actively trying to solve the issues.

“For the housing inspectors. None of them were really critical kinds of things, nothing that would warrant shutting down the building,” he said.

Kessman said that people did not have anywhere to go after being told to leave.

“You know, winter’s about to come up, everybody just got put out, some people got resources, some don’t. But those people that don’t have those resources, they’re going to be out here,” he said.

Demond said that he feels for one of his tenants who said that he plans to sleep on the streets tonight.

The city said that people living in the apartment would receive information and support to help them find temporary housing.

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