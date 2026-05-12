City gets $1.7 million grant to reduce lead hazards

KETTERING — The City of Kettering received a $1.7 million grant to address lead in homes.

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The funds were awarded through the department’s Lead Hazard Reduction Grant and Healthy Homes Grant programs.

The $1.7 million in grant funds will support initiatives including lead-based paint inspections and risk assessments, as well as the remediation of identified lead hazards in qualifying homes.

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“These grant funds give Kettering the ability to directly assist families, improve the safety of our housing stock, and ensure healthier futures,” Tom Robillard, planning and development director for the City of Kettering, said.

Outreach and education for families and caregivers will also be supported by the funds.

Additionally, the grant will facilitate other Healthy Homes interventions.\

These interventions can involve addressing issues such as moisture, ventilation, and general safety hazards within homes.

Priority for assistance will be given to low- and moderate-income households and homes where children under age 6 live or spend significant time.

Lead-based paint is the most common source of household lead exposure, particularly in homes constructed before 1978, the city said.

For details on how to apply for the program or for additional information, the Planning & Development Department can also be reached at 937-296-2441.

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