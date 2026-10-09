City host ‘Boo Bash’ for kids of all ages

MORAINE — A local city is hosting a Boo Bash for little monsters.
The City of Moraine’s Boo Bash will happen on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a social media post.
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Ghouls and goblins of all ages can trick-or-treat, ride on a hayride, with additional fun activities for the entire family.
A showing of Scooby-Doo on a big screen will take place to finish the night off.
The event is being held at the Moraine Recreation Center located at 3800 Main Street.
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