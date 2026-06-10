City launches fundraising campaign to replace ‘community landmark’

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek and its parks division launched a fundraising campaign today to replace the iconic metal slide at Shoup Park, which has been a community tradition for nearly 40 years.

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The goal is to raise approximately $100,000 after safety and liability concerns forced the slide’s closure.

The city is partnering with the Beavercreek Enrichment Association, a component of Greene Giving, to fund the project.

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The slide was closed after inspections revealed its condition had deteriorated significantly.

Erosion on the hillside exposed and weakened the slide’s footings, causing sections to separate and create sharp edges.

City leaders said the city’s parks division currently lacks the funding for a project of this size.

This follows the failure of two proposed parks levies in 2023 and 2024, which would have provided additional funding for parks operations.

The approximately $100,000 fundraising goal covers a custom-fabricated metal slide, demolition and removal of the existing structure, engineering and design work, site preparation, drainage improvements to address erosion concerns, installation of modern safety surfacing, construction of shade structures, and installation costs.

The estimate was developed with assistance from playground industry professionals and preliminary discussions with manufacturers.

In addition to structural deterioration, the slide contains multiple impingement and entanglement hazards where fingers, clothing, or other body parts could become trapped.

While city staff explored repairs, the structure has deteriorated beyond what can reasonably be fixed

Metal slides do not generate as much static electricity as plastic ones, which is important for individuals with cochlear implants and other hearing devices.

They also provide a smoother, more consistent sliding surface for individuals with limited mobility and are highly durable, resisting cracking, warping, and deterioration from sun exposure, the city said.

Metal slides also support higher weight capacities.

Although the existing slide cannot be saved, the city plans to preserve portions of the structure.

Staff is exploring ways to repurpose the slide’s metal into a future commemorative feature or public display.

The city also plans to seek community feedback before selecting a final design for the replacement.

Because the project is dependent on fundraising, a construction timeline has not yet been established.

Staff is currently working with playground manufacturers to develop design options and more precise cost estimates.

Fundraising efforts will continue through the Beavercreek Enrichment Association, community partnerships, and other funding opportunities.

The city will continue providing updates to the community as funding milestones are reached and design concepts are finalized.

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