City leaders address gun violence after man shot, killed near Dayton convenience store

DAYTON — Police are working to track down the people they believe are responsible for a 37-year-old man’s death.

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Joshua Fuller was killed in a shooting near a convenience store in the 2400 block of North Main Street on Sunday.

Days later, Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss is hosting her fourth “Mayor’s Walk” in the Westwood neighborhood.

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Police and city leaders are keeping up their work to reduce gun violence.

It’s a subject that’s come up a lot for Mayor Turner-Sloss in her community forums and neighborhood walks.

In a recent case, police rushed to a convenience store parking lot on Sunday afternoon after receiving 911 Calls.

“A man just got shot in the parking lot, Main Mart,” a 911 caller said.

“Is the shooter still there?” the dispatcher asked.

“Nah, they gone,” the caller replied.

That 911 call had officers heading to the store as dispatchers tried to gather more information.

“The scene is clear, whoever shot him, the young men, the kids, they’re gone,” the caller said.

Fuller died at the hospital, and police called homicide squad detectives to the scene.

The deadly shooting happened just outside the North Riverdale neighborhood, where the Violence Interruption pilot program is happening.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with the group working to stop the violence.

“We’re basically keeping the kids off the street and keep them occupied and have something to do outside of ripping and running,” Shae Franklin said.

Franklin is helping a friend organize LaLa’s on Main, which is right across the street from where the shooting happened.

She explained what she heard from the police.

“Um, they just basically said that it was someone that pulled into the store, and a couple of people, young kids tried to rob them,” Franklin said.

Franklin, along with Mini Mart employees, said the juveniles who attacked Fuller were not recognized as teens from the neighborhood.

Teens in their neighborhood are part of the violence interruption program.

On Monday night, Fuller’s family and friends held a tribute in the Mini Mart parking lot.

“They released balloons, and it was really nice,” Franklin said.

The mayor is doing a walk-through of the Westwood neighborhood on Tuesday evening, and reducing gun violence will certainly be a topic of conversation.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

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