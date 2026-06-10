City leaders looking to fund programs in effort to stop violence, crime

The City of Dayton has had more than a dozen homicide cases this year.

DAYTON — City leaders will talk about ways to pay for programs that reduce violence and crime.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest on the mayor’s plan to get more people involved LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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As previously reported, this comes after over a dozen homicide cases in Dayton in 2026.

Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss laid out her “Flight Plan” on Monday.

It focuses on improving the city’s economy, creating a new resident committee to be a direct voice to city hall, and changing the way city leaders approach the city.

“That’s what needs to be done, but at the end of the day, it needs to be done at home more than anything,” said Augustine Uloho.

“We know, in fact, that violence is a public health crisis. We know that it does not all fall on our Dayton Police Department; we know that this solution will require all hands, all bodies, everyone involved. If we want to see changes in our community, we need everyone to be involved,” she said on Tuesday.

Dayton City Commissioners are expected to vote on a resolution to accept a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety for over $150,000 to reduce violence.

News Center 7 will be at that meeting and will continue to follow this story.

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