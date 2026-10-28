City leaders want to hear from residents about $100 million US-35 redevelopment project

The city of Dayton is looking at ways to improve safety, access and development along U.S. 35.

DAYTON — City leaders want to hear from residents about a new multi-million-dollar project in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson explains what the city is doing to improve a stretch of U.S. 35 LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton residents share visions for $100 million US-35 redevelopment project

It is the first step of a project that the city said will take years, as previously reported.

City Engineer David Escobar said that while US-35 strengthens the Gem City, it also has had some negative impacts.

“It divided the neighborhoods; it cut off roadways. It created some separation and some negative aspects for our neighborhoods,” he said.

He said the city is in the planning stages.

They held two public meetings on Tuesday where people expressed their ideas about their vision for that section of U.S. 35.

“I just wanted to be able to have my voice heard,” said Kara Callahan.

She told our news crew that she bikes to and from work. She wanted to make sure city leaders considered making the area safe for bikers.

A planning meeting is scheduled at the downtown branch of Dayton Metro Library on E. Third Street at 11 a.m. today.

The Revive35 team said it is looking at other cities’ work on similar projects.

But the most important piece of the puzzle is feedback from Dayton residents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group