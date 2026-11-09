City of Piqua postpones commission meetings following resident recalls

Piqua has two ballots for the November election.

PIQUA — For the next two weeks, the City of Piqua will not hold any city commissioner meetings due to there not being enough sworn-in commissioners.

This comes after residents recalled three commissioners, including the mayor, over their stance on data centers.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have residents’ reactions on the recall LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak

TRENDING STORIES:

The Miami County Board of Elections still needs to certify all of the ballots from last Tuesday’s special election in Piqua.

The new commissioners are scheduled to be sworn into office on Monday, Nov. 23. The very next day, those commissioners will show up at city hall for their first meeting.

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