City plans to shift lanes on popular Dayton street as part of ‘road diet’

DAYTON — A popular road in Montgomery County is going on a so-called “road diet” to slow down drivers and increase safety.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains the safety upgrades people can expect LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Dayton engineers plan to change Keowee Street between East Fifth and Monument Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The project is about a half mile long. It will start on East Fifth Street and go north to Monument Avenue.

It will shrink the roadway from seven lanes to five, add bike lanes, and widen the sidewalks.

Our news crew spoke with a woman who along Keowee Street to get to school. She supports the plan.

“I’ve almost been hit actually a few times on this road, crossing either way,” said McKenzie Smith. “Sometimes it’s pretty hard to get across to just make sure nobody’s coming and getting in the way.”

City officials believe work will start this summer and could be completed before winter.

If it’s not complete, construction crews will return next spring to finish everything.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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