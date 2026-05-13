City temporarily bans development of small box discount stores

VANDALIA — Vandalia leaders have put a temporary pause on the development of some discount stores within city limits.

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The resolution approved by the city council on May 4 bans the development of small-box discount stores for 180 days.

“Small Box Discount Stores employ fewer people often at lower wages than grocery stores and profits go back to their corporate office, while local business profits go back to the community in which they serve,” the resolution states.

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Small box discount stores are retail stores between 3,000 and 15,000 square feet that sell goods costing less than $10 and do not dedicate at least 15% of shelf space to fresh food and produce, but do not include Fuel Stations or a prescription pharmacy, according to the city council.

Examples include a Dollar General or Dollar Tree.

The moratorium took effect immediately after its passing.

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