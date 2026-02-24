City to use AI to help manage traffic at busy intersections

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights is launching a $195,500 pilot program to install an artificial intelligence-enabled traffic management system along Brandt Pike.

The project will deploy AI technology at eight intersections to modernize aging infrastructure between Shaw Road and Longford Road.

City staff authorized the project following a 2025 feasibility study conducted by CyberCastle.

The study recommended the pilot program after identifying Brandt Pike as an ideal location due to the age of its existing traffic control equipment.

The project will follow a four-phase approach covering the design, installation, and review of AI-enabled cameras at each intersection.

Phase one of the project involves verifying camera locations and assessing infrastructure needs, such as existing fiber capacity, according to city documents.

During phase two, crews will install back-end servers and intersection cameras before conducting field testing.

The third phase will feature parallel operations where the city runs both the legacy traffic control system and the new AI system simultaneously.

This overlap is intended to ensure safety at each intersection before a full transition occurs.

Phase four marks the final shift to the AI-enabled controls.

The system will be installed at eight specific intersections. These include Brandt Pike at Longford Road, Taylorsville Road, Cedar Hill, and Stonehurst Drive. Work will also occur at the I-70 eastbound and westbound on and off ramps.

Additional installations are planned for the intersections of Executive Boulevard and Shull Road. The system will also monitor the access road to the Meijer store parking lot.

The project is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.

