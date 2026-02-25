City to use AI to help manage traffic as population increases

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights is preparing to install AI cameras at eight intersections along Brandt Pike to help manage traffic flow on the busy roadway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city plans to spend $180,000 over the next 15 months to upgrade the infrastructure, including the intersection at Interstate 70.

The initiative comes as the area has seen significant population growth over the last decade.

Huber Heights City Council members believe the automated system will help ease congestion on roads that are becoming increasingly crowded.

Tamara Cary, a resident of Huber Heights, has noticed the increase in drivers and vehicles using Brandt Pike.

“It has become densely populated, especially in the last decade or so,” Cary said.

TRENDING STORIES:

She expressed hope for improvements to the traffic infrastructure to handle the growing number of residents.

“It’s just wear and tear, so it doesn’t help when you have all the extras on the roads or the people living here; it’ll be busting at the seams,” Cary added.

Assistant City Manager Aaron Sorrell said the heavy traffic in the area coincides with an aging system, making it the right time for an upgrade.

He explained that the AI will allow for real-time changes to traffic signals based on road conditions.

“One of the biggest benefits is that we’re hoping the system can basically dynamically adjust traffic flow as conditions warrant rather than having staff manually adjust timing,” Sorrell said.

The technology is provided by Cybr Castle, an AI company based in Mason.

According to a presentation from the company, the cameras are designed to track traffic patterns without the use of facial recognition or license plate recognition software.

Before the system becomes fully automated, traffic workers will help program and coordinate the cameras.

City Engineer Russ Bergman noted that the intersections will be able to communicate with one another to manage the movement of vehicles.

“The system is interconnected, too, so they know what’s going on from one light to the next,” Bergman said. “So in part, the next phase is setting up the cameras.”

While some drivers are open to the new technology, they emphasized the importance of human oversight and data accuracy.

Cary said she supports the use of gathered information if it does not negatively affect drivers.

“I think if they can gather any information to help them, as long as it’s accurate and valuable and will not cause issues to the current driving conditions,” Cary said. “Because we don’t need any more issues.”

The upgrades to the eight intersections are scheduled to take place over the next 15 months.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group