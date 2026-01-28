City working to remove long-vacant homes, replace with new developments

TROTWOOD — A city is planning new housing developments and the removal of vacant structures in one of its neighborhoods.

The Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation and the City of Trotwood are launching revitalization efforts in the Townview neighborhood.

“The revitalization of the Townview neighborhood reflects our commitment to strategic investment that strengthens both our community and our local economy.” Mayor Yvette F. Page of Trotwood said.

The partnership hopes to strengthen the local housing market and boost surrounding property values.

