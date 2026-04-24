Civil War-era cannonball, projectile found in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Bomb Unit recovered Civil War-era relics from an area home this week.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Specialist Grimes responded to a house in Oxford Township after a resident received a box of Civil War-era relics from a friend.

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While looking through the items, the resident found what appeared to be a cannonball and a sabot projectile.

They were concerned that these items were still live.

The Bomb Unit recovered a 4.5-inch cannonball with a fuse well and a solid sabot, the sheriff’s office said.

Both items were removed for additional analysis and proper disposal.

“This situation serves as an important reminder: never handle or attempt to move suspected explosive or military ordnance. Even items that appear old or historical can still pose a serious risk,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who may come across suspicious items is asked to leave the area and call law enforcement immediately.

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