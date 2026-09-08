Clark Co. offers Measles vaccine clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Clark County Health Department is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic and reminding residents to get vaccinated against measles following the announcement of Ohio’s third measles outbreak of 2026.

The Ohio Department of Health reported the current outbreak in northeast Ohio, where confirmed cases continue to rise.

All reported cases in the outbreak involve people who were not vaccinated against the disease. There are currently no confirmed measles cases in Clark County.

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Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine provide 97% protection against infection. Chris Cook, health commissioner for Clark County, urged residents to check their vaccination status amid the regional cases.

“We encourage everyone to make sure they are up to date on their measles vaccine, especially as outbreaks continue to occur in Ohio and across the United States,” Cook said. The health department is offering its walk-in clinic specifically for individuals who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, spreading easily through coughing and sneezing. The virus can remain in the air for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves an area.

People can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The disease can lead to serious health complications, particularly for children under age 5, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Approximately one in five children who contract measles require hospitalization and one in 20 develop pneumonia. In rare instances, measles can cause encephalitis, a swelling of the brain that may result in deafness or permanent disability, and up to three in 1,000 infected children die from the disease.

Walk-In Measles Vaccine Clinic

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Clark County Health Department

529 E. Home Road, Springfield, Ohio

The clinic is open to individuals 12 months of age and older who are eligible to receive the MMR vaccine.

Individuals born before January 1, 1957, are presumed immune to measles and are not eligible for vaccination at this clinic. Please consult your healthcare provider if you have concerns or questions about your immunity.

Parents or patients should bring:

• A photo ID

• All insurance cards

• Any vaccination records they may have

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Insurance will be billed for vaccines when applicable, or self-pay options will be available. No one will be turned away because of an inability to pay.

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