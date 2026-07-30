Clark County 911 center facing outage

911 on cell phone stock photo (Milovan Zrnic - stock.adobe.com)
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

CLARK COUNTY — An outage is currently affecting all 911 phone lines at the Clark County Communications Center.

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If you need emergency assistance, dispatchers said you can continue to call 911.

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The calls will be rerouted through Greene County Dispatch.

We will continue to follow this story.

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