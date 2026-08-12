Clark County residents clean up after fierce storms leave power out

CLARK COUNTY — Utility crews have been working all day to try to get power back up and running in Catawba. Travel is a bit tricky because roads are closed, keeping cars from getting through.

News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky spoke with the director of the Clark County EMA, and she advised people to drive slowly and pay attention.

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Michelle Clements-Pitstick, Director of Clark County EMA, said, “Stay away from areas that have power lines down, roads closed. Assume that all of the power lines down are charged electrically and stay about 30 feet away from them.”

It’s been a busy day in Clark County, where people are spending the day helping their neighbors and cleaning up after the fierce storms yesterday.

Ivan Levrishin, of Catawba, said, “I looked at this, and I cry. I want to cry looking at this. All my hard work that I put into this. We built it ourselves. My kids were helping me.”

Levrishin built a barn on his property less than a year ago. After yesterday’s storm, pieces of the roof and siding completely blew off.

He said that while he is upset that his hard work is ruined, he is happier that no one was hurt.

Just around the corner from Ivan’s barn, News Center 7 found a tree that was completely ripped from the ground by Tuesday’s storms. The homeowner said his wife and child were in the home when the tree was uprooted, but thankfully no one was injured.

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